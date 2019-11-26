African national held with cocaine worth Rs 1.32 crore

Mumbai: A 42-year-old African national has been arrested for allegedly possessing high quality cocaine worth Rs 1.32 crore, an official of Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell said on Tuesday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police laid a trap outside a hotel at Sakinaka in suburban Andheri on Monday evening and nabbed the accused, identified as Alla Kouadio Boris, a native of Ivory Coast in West Africa, he said.

The police recovered 220 gm of high quality cocaine worth Rs 1.32 crore from him, he said.

Boris was the main dealer of cocaine here and operated mostly in the western suburbs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell) Shivdeep Lande said.

"He used to lure youngsters who frequently visit pubs.

His clients also included organisers of private parties at homes, villas or beach houses," the official said.

The accused was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.