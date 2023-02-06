Adani vs Hindenburg: Congress stages protest outside LIC, SBI offices across cities | ANI

Congress party leaders have staged a protest outside State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India offices across the country including Mumbai.

The visuals from the protest showed members of the grand old party standing outside regional offices holding placards demanding probe into allegations levelled against business tycoon Gautam Adani's organisation Adani Group by New York based short-seller Hindenburg.

The Congress members held placards demanding Supreme Court probe--led by the Chief Justice of India--into the alleged scam.

Congress had earlier said that they will be protesting in front of LIC office and State Bank of India branches on Monday to protest against the alleged scam by Adani. Both LIC and SBI have given out loans to Adani's firm and their exposure to his [Adani] enterprise has caused uproar in the Parliament as well.

Similar visuals from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai

Visuals of Congress members flocking to regional offices of LIC and SBI in other metro cities surfaced. Members of the party holding similar placards have flocked to LIC Southern Zonal Office in Chennai's GP Road, Hyderabad's SBI office.

Tamil Nadu |Congress holds protest outside LIC Southern Zonal Office in GP Road, Chennai over Adani row pic.twitter.com/nxZzmgOYOF — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Telangana| Congress stages protest outside SBI office in Hyderabad over Adani row pic.twitter.com/s24b6yOKnV — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Those staging a demonstration in Bengaluru were also demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in the alleged scam.

Meanwhile, NSUI (National Students Union of India), the student wing of Congress held protest over Adani row in Delhi and sought JPC probe.

Karnataka| Congress agitates against Adani Row in Bengaluru & demands JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe pic.twitter.com/bXLYwHuKLo — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

NSUI (National Students Union of India), student wing of Congress holds protest over Adani row in Delhi & seeks JPC probe pic.twitter.com/TsNexQmEIO — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, a video from Jammu and Kashmir showed Congress members pushing back barricades the police put up while sloganeering against BJP.

Adani vs Hindenburg controversy

The New York-based short seller Hindenburg on January 24 made a report public which claimed that Adani Group had weak business fundamentals; accused the firm that it was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud among many others.

The report trigerred a row in India leading to plummeting stock prices of the Adani Group, de-listing from Dow and Jones sustainability indices and what not. It also brought the company under scanner of regulators.

