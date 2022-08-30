Adani to install 7 lakh smart meters by 2023 in Mumbai; more than a lakh already installed

Adani Electricity CEO Kapil Sharma (left) and MD Kandarp Patel (right) |

Adani Electricity with a consumer base of 3 million spread across 400 sq km in Mumbai on Tuesday on the occasion of the fourth anniversary launched new digital services which will allow customers to access the services remotely from the comfort of their homes, offices or even on the go through their mobile devices. The company's CEO Kapil Sharma said, the new launches included artificial enabled Elektra Chatbot, V Assist (video contact centre), and genuine pay (self-help recycler kiosk and smart meters.

Sharma said that the company proposes to install 7 lakh smart meters by 2023 of which 1,10,000 have already been installed. These meters will have a 7 to 10-year life and they are tamper-proof.

Sharma said that the AI-enabled Chatbot will be available 24x7 across channels with multiple lingual support. There will be a chat option or seek video assistance and there is a provision for self-help workflows for quick and effective response. The introduction of V-Assist, a virtual contact centre where customers can interact with customer care executives on video and is a departure from the impersonal experience of consumers using helplines and add a personalised element to customers’ interaction.

Sharma said that the company will instal EV chargers in the next two to three years adding that so far about 60 have been installed.

Meanwhile, Tata Power Mumbai Distribution will also install smart meters for all its 7.5 lakh customers in Mumbai by FY 25. The company, which has already installed smart meters for over 75,000 customers, will install 1 lakh smart meters by March 2023.

Read Also Mumbai: Adani Electricity launches new digital services for its 3 million customers in city