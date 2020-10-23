Adani Electricity extends interest-free facility for a limited period to customers

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) has extended the interest-free EMI facility for a limited period for the customers starting from October 23 up to October 30, to alleviate consumer’s prevailing billing concerns. Due to this extension, customers can avail the EMI option to pay their bills and avoid inconvenience in power supply.

All customers are eligible to avail three interest free EMIs to clear their outstanding amounts. AEML consumers that have previously not opted-in for this service can now register for it at the AEML kiosk, AEML website, the call centre or customer care centre. However, the EMI facility would not be applicable to customers that receive joint invoicing or consolidated bills.

AEML MD & CEO Kandarp Patel said, “Ensuring maximum benefit to our consumers, during these distressing times, we have extended our interest-free EMI option for the current month only. The previous EMI option has received a very positive response across our consumer base and this decision has been undertaken to meet their present needs and requirements.”

Customers can avail the EMI facility by visiting the website www.adanielectricity.com under quick pay option / AEML App / Kiosk / 19122 a 24x7-helpline number or visiting the customer care centre spread across the AEML distribution area. They can make EMI payment through various options such as Net banking, Debit Card or cash at the kiosk or customer care centre.

Additionally, AEML is presenting customers with various other benefits such as the video calling facility for query redressal, the 24/7 helpline numbers for billing support as well as help desks located across the city. The newly upgraded AEML app will also display navigations to the nearest call centre/kiosk and offer options to receive information via WhatsApp and allow consumers to view their annual power consumption patterns amongst other customer-centric features.

Power Blame Game

The AEML-Transmission in its submission to the MERC on October 12 power failure in MMR submitted that it has fully automatic Islanding System wherein the tie-line power, Unit generation and system load is recorded and monitored in real time continuously. At 48 Hz, automatic load disconnection takes place to reduce the load on the system with due consideration of the critical and priority loads.

The AEML Distribution’s 33kV feeders are equipped with frequency-based load shedding features. Total 51 of 33 kV feeders, being the priority feeders, were in service. “Rest feeders were affected from Tata Power end. Tata Power Distribution did not charge the feeders as per priority resulting in off-supply to Hinduja Hospital, Swastik Hospital. Tata Power has given priority to its consumers and discriminated against AEML,” it said. The company added it had shared a list of critical feeders to Tata Power on April 5, 2020.

However, Tata Power reminded that in 1995 also, the Islanding System could not survive as fault was at Kalwa Substation. The distance from the fault location also impacts the amount of disturbance at a particular Generating Station and AEML system could survive, probably because Dahanu Thermal Power Station is far away from fault location.

“Had the fault location been near Borivali Substation, AEML system could have faced similar problems as Tata Power faced. There is neither formal protocol from AEML for critical load supply nor a list of critical loads have been furnished by AEML. Tata Power has no intention for discriminating against AEML Distribution’s consumers,” said Tata Power.

According to Tata Power, at 47.9 Hz, the Islanding System operated but the system didn’t survive. At 47.7 Hz, AEML system was islanded from Tata Power system. But Tata Power Islanding System could not survive as the rate of frequency decline was very high.