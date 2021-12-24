Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan tests negative Omicron variant: BMC

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's genome sequencing report for Omicron came back negative.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in isolation, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13 following an intimate dinner.

has shared her quarantine essentials and it is something one cannot imagine.

Kareena on Thursday took to Instagram, where she also shared updates from the 12th day of her quarantine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:18 PM IST