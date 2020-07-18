Actress Bindu’s sister duped to the tune of Rs 2 lakh

Actor Bindu’s sister Neeta Desai (66) became the latest victim of cyber fraud. She was duped to the tune of Rs 2.14 lakh by a person posing as a representative of a digital payments wallet. The fraudster duped her on the pretext of updating her KYC. Police said the fraudster asked Desai to pay Rs 10 from her payment wallet and later asked for her Aadhaar and PAN card details in order to update her KYC. An hour later, she found that Rs 2.14 lakh was debited from her account in nine transactions. She approached the Tardeo police, who have registered a case of cheating and applied sections of the IT Act.