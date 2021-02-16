Actor Sandeep Nahar’s wife, mother-in-law booked in abetment to suicide case

A day after actor Sandeep Nahar allegedly committed suicide, his family arrived from Haryana to take his body to their hometown. While the family claims that Nahar never spoke about his problems, they always knew about the couple's temper and marital issues. Police said that Nahar hanged himself with a bedsheet and the cause of death is asphyxiation due to hanging.

Goregaon Police booked Nahar's wife Kanchan Sharma and her mother for abetment to suicide under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code late on Tuesday night. Police said that Nahar's father claimed in his statement that Kanchan and her mother harassed the late actor to a point where he had to contemplate suicide. Acting on this Information, the duo were booked. No arrests have been made as of now, said police.

An investigating officer said that Nahar, who had recently appeared in a commercial advertisement, had married his live-in girlfriend in August 2020. The problems between the couple soon began cropping up, it has been revealed prima facie.

A close relative of Nahar's said that the late actor was very soft spoken and did not share a lot. "The late actor and his wife Kanchan had recently returned from a mini vacation to Goa. We thought everything was fine. We are shocked to see his Facebook post and video, wherein he said that he is going to commit suicide. Nahar had also sent the same message and video to his close group of friends, who tried reaching out to him, but to no avail," said the relative.

When Nahar's friends and family began calling Kachan, she claimed that the actor was sitting in the bedroom, as he wanted to be alone. When Kanchan knocked on the door, it went unanswered. She called for help, only to find him hanging from the ceiling fan.

An officer said that hours before he committed suicide, Nahar had bought a bottle of alcohol, which was empty. Police said that prima facie it is a clear-cut case of suicide.