Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar receives extortion messages demanding Rs 35 cr; one held

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar received extortion messages and threats, demanding Rs 35 crore from a person who claimed to be associated with underworld gangster Abu Salem, who is a convict in the 1993 serial blast case. The actor had approached Dadar Police and lodged a complaint, which was later transferred to the Anti Extortion Cell.

Now, the police have made one arrest and began the investigation of the case to establish if he is linked to the underworld. It was ascertained that he had no links.

According to police, the filmmaker had been receiving threat messages on WhatsApp from an unknown number, wherein the man, who claimed that he was a part of Salem's gang, was demanding Rs 35 crore or threatened him of dire consequences. A couple of days ago, Manjrekar lodged a complaint at Dadar police station and showed them the extortion messages he had been receiving and gave them the number.