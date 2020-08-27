Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar receives extortion messages demanding Rs 35 cr; one held

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar received extortion messages and threats, demanding Rs 35 crore from a person who claimed to be associated with underworld gangster Abu Salem, who is a convict in the 1993 serial blast case. The actor had approached Dadar Police and lodged a complaint, which was later transferred to the Anti Extortion Cell.
Now, the police have made one arrest and began the investigation of the case to establish if he is linked to the underworld. It was ascertained that he had no links.
According to police, the filmmaker had been receiving threat messages on WhatsApp from an unknown number, wherein the man, who claimed that he was a part of Salem's gang, was demanding Rs 35 crore or threatened him of dire consequences. A couple of days ago, Manjrekar lodged a complaint at Dadar police station and showed them the extortion messages he had been receiving and gave them the number.
Since the case was linked to an extortion bid, it was transferred to the AEC, who began the probe using the mobile number as a lead on the accused. Acting on a tip-off and technical evidence, a police team from AEC then nabbed a man, Milind Tulaskar from Ratnagiri and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Police conducted the investigation and checked Tulaskar's background, following which no links to the Salem gang were established. An official said, Tulaskar might have acted alone in a bid to extort money by instilling fear and he has no connection with gangster Abu Salem.
