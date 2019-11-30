Mahesh Manjrekar to play Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray in 'Mumbai Saga'?

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is currently directing gangster drama, Mumbai Saga which stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles. It was recently revealed that Jackie Shroff had to quit the project since he didn’t have any dates and was busy with another project. Then, actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar stepped in and now we know what role he will be playing in the film.

If the reports are anything to go by, Mahesh Manjrekar will essay the role of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. The role was to be played by Jackie but since he left the project, it has now gone to Manjrekar. Since the project is set in the late 80-90s era of Mumbai, it remains to be seen how the story will unfold.

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Set in the 1980s-1990s period, it stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. It is set for 2020 release.