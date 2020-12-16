Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 22 to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau

Actor Arjun Rampal, summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has sought more time to appear before the agency. "He has sought time till December 22," said a source privy to the development. NCB had asked Rampal to appear before them on Wednesday in a drug-related case.

NCB sources stated that Rampal has been summoned again in view of the fresh details emerging out of their probe. Sources said that the summons was necessitated after certain revelations made by the actor in his earlier statement proved contradictory in nature with the investigations conducted with another accused being probed by the agency.

Rampal was questioned on November 13 for about six hours at NCB’s Ballard Estate office by the agency after being summoned in the drug probe. Rampal had then said he was cooperating with the investigations and had nothing to do with drugs.

“They wanted to question people connected with the case. I agree with the investigation done by the NCB team,” Rampal had said while speaking to the media after his questioning.

When asked about the recovery of medicines regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) from his residence, Rampal had said the prescriptions had been handed over to the agency. Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has also been questioned.

The NCB had searched the premises of Rampal’s Bandra flat and seized electronic gadgets and medicine. The NCB has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Rampal’s girlfriend, in connection with their ongoing probe in a drug case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Demetriades has been granted bail in the case.

Rampal is being questioned in two cases – Nos. 16 and 24 of this year. In case no. 16, others arrested include actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several more, linked to alleged peddling of banned narcotics substances.

The second case, no. 24, in which Rampal will be probed, pertains to an international drug trafficking case, in which Agisilaos and former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Prasad were taken in custody by the agency earlier. The duo was first arrested in the case linked to Rajput’s death, but the NCB sought their custody before the court after “their role came forth in the other case”. Prasad has denied allegations and has been granted bail in the case.