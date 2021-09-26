Activists protest new marriage rules in Rajasthan

Mumbai: Mumbaikars from various walks of life held a public demonstration at Bandra East on Saturday, protesting the amendment of the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2009. Activists said the Bill to amend the Act can validate child marriage.

As per the 2009 Act the parents were responsible to submit the memorandum if both the bridegroom and bride had not completed the age of 21 years, the amendment reduces the age of woman to 18 years for casting the duty on parents to report about the marriage.

Over 75 protesters, including students, gathered outside gate number 18 of Bandra station with placards displaying messages against child marriage. City-based activist Feroze Mithiborewala said the recent amendment deprives women of their basic rights. “A woman married early loses out on the opportunity of education, work and being able to lead a meaningful life. The law is regressive in many ways and needs to be pulled back,” said Mithiborewala.

Activists have also questioned the state government about safety of women across the state by pointing to the Sakinaka incident earlier this month. “We have observed that the state has stopped responding to women’s call for justice. Whether it’s the inability of police to respond to the victims of triple talaq or murder of the woman in Saki Naka,” said Mithiborewala.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:29 AM IST