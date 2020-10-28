Act responsibly during Diwali, urges Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Chahal

Mumbai: As experts have cautioned about a possible surge in the number of cases around and after Diwali, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief has appealed to Mumbaikars to act responsibly and take special care during the festival.

The city witnessed a rapid growth in the number of infections in several areas after Ganesh Chaturthi.

As on October 27, all 24 administrative wards under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai civic body has recorded doubling rate of above 100 days. Around seven wards have an average doubling rate between 105 to 125 days, six wards have an average doubling rate between 126 to 150 days, another six wards have recorded an average doubling rate between 151 to 175 days, four wards have an average doubling rate between 176 to 200 days, remaining one ward has a doubling rate of 296 days.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "Despite more number of Covid 19 tests being conducted in Mumbai, the number of patients has declined from 2,000 at the beginning of September to 1,200 this month. While only 804 patients were found on Monday, the number of cases dropped further to 801 on Tuesday and recorded only 23 deaths. Our goal is to bring this down even further. All this could be possible due to the cooperations of the citizens of Mumbai. We expect they continue to cooperate with us making our 'Mission Zero' campaign successful."

Chahal added, "The recovery rate in Mumbai too is improving rapidly, as on October 27 the city's overall recovery rate stands at 88%. The growth rate on all 24 wards has gone below 1 per cent. However, we need to be alert and the danger of coronavirus outbreak is still lurking upon us. I appeal to Mumbaikar's to adopt the new normal, stay alert, follow all safety protocols and contribute to the decline of coronavirus cases in the city."

"The campaign 'My Family, My Responsibility' has resulted in thousands of new cases of diabetes and high blood pressure and low oxygen level being detected at the earliest. Ward-wise list of senior citizens was made and screenings were conducted accordingly. Taking proper care of them has helped us and their families to prevent them from getting infected or start early treatment if they are already infected. Extensive action has now been taken against those who do not wear masks. Clean up Marshals have been appointed in each ward and they are taking action in various places," said a senior BMC official.