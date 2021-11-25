ACB, ED probes could gain pace after ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh surfaces

After former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh surfaced before the police on Thursday, probes of the agencies such as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) who wanted to make enquiries with Singh might gain some pace as these agencies may ask Singh to join them for enquiries so that their respective probes and enquiries which had come to a halt can make progress.

Total five FIRs have been registered by Mumbai and Thane police, in which Singh is also named as an accused person and of these five cases, three have been transferred to the State CID for further probe.

Apart from this, Singh is also facing two open enquiries from the ACB. One enquiry is based on the complaint filed by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge, in which he had accused Singh of corruption and taking money for postings of senior inspectors.

The ACB is conducting a separate inquiry against Singh on the complaint of police inspector Anup Dange who had alleged that Singh had demanded money for reinstating him through a relative when he was under suspension.

The ACB had already recorded statements of Dange and Ghadge in connection with their respective complaints and were yet to record Singh's statement to make progress in the enquiries.

"Until now we had not called Singh for enquiry, but now that he has surfaced and if the Investigating Officer feels, we may ask him to join the enquiry depending on which stage the enquiry has reached," said an ACB official, requesting anonymity.

In July, the ED had issued summons to Singh to get his statement recorded in connection with the agency's on-going money laundering probe against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. Singh had then sought some time to respond to the summons owing to a health issue.

Following the Bombay High Court's order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had initiated an enquiry against Deshmukh in connection with the corruption allegations against him. The CBI had previously recorded statements of Deshmukh, Singh, dismissed officer Sachin Vaze and others and had registered an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption on April 24. ED had then registered a case of money laundering against Deshmukh on the basis of CBI's FIR on May 11.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:30 PM IST