ACB Data Shows 132 Govt Officials Involved In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended

Mumbai: Statistics from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) reveal that at least 132 government officials from various departments across the state, allegedly involved in corruption charges are yet to be put under suspension, with the Education & Sports Department topping with 37 officials having not been suspended.

The statistics also revealed that most officials who were not placed under suspension were from Mumbai (37), Amravati (19), Thane (17) and Aurangabad (16) zones. The ACB has sent proposals in nine corruption related cases to the government seeking permission to confiscate assets worth Rs 9.71 crores.

According to the statistics, there are 132 government officials from 18 different government departments who are yet to be placed under suspension by their respective departments. Out of these 132 officials, 19 are Class I, 29 are Class II and 78 Class III officials, the statistics revealed.

Further analysis of the statistics revealed, Education & Sports department is topping the list with 37 officials having not been suspended, followed by Urban Development Department (30), Rural Development Department (14) and Police/Prison/Home Guards (14) are among the top ranked departments for not having suspended officials allegedly involved in corruption charges.

At least 13 government officials across the state, who have been allegedly involved in the corruption cases have still not been terminated from the service, the statistics revealed.

As far as the nine assets confiscation cases are concerned, while most number of cases are from Mumbai zone (4), the highest amount of assets involved are related to the officials of the Urban Development Department (Rs 3.41 crore), followed by Water Resources Department (Rs 2.82 crore) and Public Works Department (Rs 2.48 crore), Transport Department (Rs 47.69 lakh) and Police/Prison/Home Guards Department (Rs 38.15 lakh).

An agency official said that, once an official is booked in a corruption case, the ACB shares details about the official who has been booked by the ACB and FIR details of the case with the department concerned and it is then up to the department concerned to take necessary action thereon.