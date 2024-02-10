Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: Uddhav Thackeray Hits Out At Devendra Fadnavis, Calls Him 'Insane'

Uddhav Thackeray-Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the killing of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, saying such "cruel-minded home minister" can't protect citizens. Uddhav also called Fadnavis a "wolf and insane". Uddhav raised suspicion on Ghosalkar murder case. "How can murderer committed suicide?" Uddhav asked, adding that "Mauris hadn't any revolver license so there is possibility that some one might have killed both. Investigation must be done."

Uddhav called Devendra Fadnavis an "insane person" who compares dogs with the deceased person. "Previously, I had called Fadnavis as 'blot' and 'fadtus' ibthink those were mild words. There is need to check up his mental condition. If we see Yesterday's Fadnavis reaction on Abhishek Ghosalkar death. I would say Fadnavis become insane."

"Fadnavis used "shwan" (dog) a sober word but how can be a deceased compared to dog? Fadnavis is atrocious and heartless person." said Uddhav. "People who are with UBT Sena are under pressure they are being threatened. Come to BJP and forget everything it is the Modi Guarantee to goons. Whatever going on in Maharashtra I would ask citizens. Should we give our future in the hands of goons? During Covid 19 mask was the remedy to prevent corona, now, not giving votes to these government is the remedy for safe Maharashtra. CM is backing goons. He should keep them away" he added.

Devendra Fadnavis Hits Back:

In his press conference Uddhav also demanded imposition of presidential rule in Maharashtra and demanded elections in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis also reacted strongly on Uddhav's comment. In Nashik while speaking to media Fadnavis said: "After watching Uddhav Thackeray's language and selection of words, I strongly believe that Uddhav become insane. I would pray for him and only say 'Get well soon'."

Fadnavis also refuted the allegations made by the opposition on the law and order situation of Maharashtra. He said " incident which happened in last few days are serious in nature and all crimes happened in personal enmity. Attributing these crimes with law and order of Maharashtra will not be proper. Proper investigation will be done in these case and accused will not be spared.