AAP’s Navi Mumbai Unit to hold protest over attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest at Turbhe-Naka in Navi Mumbai Friday evening against the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly by BJP’s youth wing's members. The AAP workers will assemble at Turbhe Naka and demand the arrest of protestors outside of Kejriwal’s house.

Following the speech of Kejriwal at the Delhi assembly on the Hindi film Kashmir Files, BJP’s youth wing staged a protest outside Kejriwal’s house and allegedly tried to enter the house. They also damaged the security barrier and CCTV cameras.

Later, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had alleged a plot to kill Kejriwal as massive protests broke out in front of the chief minister's house.

According to Navi Mumbai AAP, they will stage a protest between 4 pm and 5 pm and demand the arrest of attackers in Delhi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:14 AM IST