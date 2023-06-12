Aaditya Thackeray Turns 33: A Lookback At Journey Of The First Thackeray Who Fought And Won An Election

Aaditya Thackeray | Instagram

Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray, born on June 13, 1990, is a prominent Indian politician who has made a remarkable impact on the political landscape of Maharashtra. As the son of Uddhav Thackeray, the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the grandson of the revered Balasaheb Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray carries a legacy of leadership and dedication. Today, as we celebrate his birthday, let's delve into the inspiring journey of this young and dynamic leader who has spearheaded numerous initiatives for the betterment of his constituents.

Early Life and Education

Born to Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi, Aaditya Thackeray spent his formative years in Mumbai. He attended Bombay Scottish School in Mahim, South Mumbai, where he received a comprehensive education that laid the foundation for his future endeavors. Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, Thackeray obtained a BA History degree from St. Xavier's College and went on to graduate with an LLB degree from Kishinchand Chellaram Law College in Churchgate, South Mumbai.

The Power of Words

From a young age, Aaditya Thackeray exhibited his literary talent and creativity. In 2007, he published his first book of poems, titled 'My Thoughts in White and Black,' showcasing his ability to express profound emotions through his writing. Demonstrating his versatility, he ventured into the world of music as a lyricist and released a private album called 'Ummeed,' which featured eight songs penned by Thackeray himself.

Advocacy for Marathi Culture

Deeply committed to preserving and promoting the Marathi culture, Aaditya Thackeray actively engaged in several initiatives. In 2010, he initiated a book burning agitation against the inclusion of Rohinton Mistry's book, 'Such a Long Journey,' in Mumbai University's reading list. Thackeray raised concerns over the book containing insulting language against Marathis, standing up for the cultural integrity of his people.

Political Ascent

In October 2019, Aaditya Thackeray ventured into politics by contesting the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election from the Worli constituency in Mumbai. This historic move marked the first time a member of the Thackeray family participated in and triumphed in electoral politics. Soon after his victory, Aaditya Thackeray assumed the role of Cabinet Minister for tourism, protocol, and environment in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

Even before his formal election, Aaditya Thackeray demonstrated his commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable Maharashtra. He played a significant role in various projects during the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, notably leading the ban on single-use plastics in the state. This groundbreaking decision received widespread appreciation from residents, emphasising Thackeray's visionary leadership and concern for environmental well-being.