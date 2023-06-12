Aaditya Thackeray Birthday: Must-Know Facts About The Former Environment Minister Of Maharashtra

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and son of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray turns 33 on Tuesday, June 13. Here are some lesser known facts of the third generation politician from the Thackeray family.
Aditya Thackeray is the grandson of Bal Thackeray and son of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. He came into mainstream politics in 2010.
He has a BA History degree from St. Xavier's College in Fort along with a degree in law from Kishinchand Chellaram Law College in Churchgate.
Very much like his father, who is a professional photographer, Aaditya also has a liking towards photography.
Aaditya's creative passions go beyond just photography. He is a poet who published his first book of poems- My Thoughts in White and Black, in 2007. He also wrote the lyrics for all eight songs in a private album- Ummeed.
He had put a proposal to revive Mumbai's nightlife in 2015 which was approved by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The Thackeray scion is credited to have founded Shiv Sena's youth wing in 2010. The Yuva Sena has units across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir.
He has been the president of Mumbai District Football Association since 2017. He was also elected AS vice president of the Western India Football Association (WIFA).
He has assets worth Rs. 16.05 crore, including seven immovable properties worth Rs. 4.67 crore and bank deposits worth Rs. 10.36 crore. He also owns a BMW car worth Rs. 6.5 lakh, which was registered in 2010 and purchased in 2019.
Interestingly, he shares his birthday with actress Disha Patani.
