Sushant Singh Rajput case: Aaditya Thackeray slams those 'mudslinging out of frustration'

On Tuesday, State Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray broke silence on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and said that anyone targeting Thackeray family won't succeed. He issued a statement regarding the same.
Thackeray said that 'if someone wants to target Thackeray family and govt they will not succeed'.
He added: "The 'Corona' crisis has caused havoc across the country. Even the government of Maharashtra is trying its best to defeat the virus. Maybe, those who are envious of the success and popularity of Maharashtra Government have started politicising the death of Sushant Singh Rajput."
He added that using someone's death as 'personal agenda was a disgrace to humanity'.
He added: " "This act of unnecessary mudslinging against me and Thackeray family is, in a way, the culmination of helplessness out of political failure of those who are doing it."
He clarified that he had no connection with the actor's demise. "Actually, I have no connection with the case. Bollywood is an important part of Mumbai city. Subsistence of thousands depends on this industry. Certainly I have good relationship with a few people from the industry and this is not a crime."
He further said, "Being the grandson of Hindu Hriday Samrat Bal Thackeray, I want to make it clear that I will not do anything that will tarnish the family's image and status."
The State Tourism and Environment Minister said that those levelling such baseless and unfounded allegations should know Rajput's death is unfortunate.
"There is mudslinging against me and Thackeray family in Sushant's death case and it is being done out of frustration," Thackeray said adding that those who don't have faith in law are making such baseless charges.
The minister also said that if anyone had any information regarding the matter they should convey that to the police.
"Police will certainly investigate in that direction. I am observing restraint and patience in this matter. However, no one should be in a misconception/illusion that they can defame the govt and Thackeray family by indulging in such kind of mudslinging attempts," Thackeray said.
Earlier, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said that Aaditya Thackeray is nowhere linked to the case.
"Allegations are being made in this connection to malign the image of the chief minister," he said.
Parab alleged that political opponents of the Sena have engaged into this conspiracy (against the Thackerays).
"If anybody has any evidence that Aaditya Thackeray is related to this case, they can present the same and then we will speak," he added.
