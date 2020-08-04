Sushant Singh Rajput case: Aaditya Thackeray slams those 'mudslinging out of frustration'

Thackeray said that 'if someone wants to target Thackeray family and govt they will not succeed'.

He added: "The 'Corona' crisis has caused havoc across the country. Even the government of Maharashtra is trying its best to defeat the virus. Maybe, those who are envious of the success and popularity of Maharashtra Government have started politicising the death of Sushant Singh Rajput."

He added that using someone's death as 'personal agenda was a disgrace to humanity'.