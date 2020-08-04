Sushant Singh Rajput death case updates: Bombay HC to hear PIL seeking transfer of case to CBI today

Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case legally and otherwise, hence actor Rhea Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court and filed a Transfer Petition, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

"Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai. She was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. She was not allowed to attend the funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was struck off from the list of 20," Maneshinde said. - ANI