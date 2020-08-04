Sushant Singh Rajput death case updates: Bombay HC to hear PIL seeking transfer of case to CBI today

'Rs 50 cr withdrawn from Sushant's account, but Mumbai Police silent on crucial lead', says Bihar DGP
"In the past four years, around Rs 50 crore was credited to the bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput but surprisingly all of it was withdrawn. In one year, Rs 17 crore was credited to his account, out of which Rs 15 crore was withdrawn. Isn't this a crucial point to be investigated? We are not going to sit quiet. We will question them (Mumbai Police) as to why such leads are hushed up," the DGP told the media. - IANS
Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in case hence we approached SC, says Rhea's lawyer
Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case legally and otherwise, hence actor Rhea Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court and filed a Transfer Petition, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.
"Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai. She was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. She was not allowed to attend the funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was struck off from the list of 20," Maneshinde said. - ANI
