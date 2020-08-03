Sushant Singh death case: Rhea Chakraborty's counsel blames Bihar police of misleading; says she isn't missing

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday refuted the allegations made by Bihar Police against her.

Earlier, Bihar police claimed that she went "missing" and "not cooperating" with the probe in the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Currently, a team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai for probing the criminal case lodged against Chakraborty by Sushant's father.

The actor's father in an FIR registered with the Patna Police has accused Chakraborty of harassing Sushant and of transferring a huge amount from his account. The FIR also accused her of forcing Sushant to change his contact number so as to keep him away from his family.

Earlier, Bihar Police claimed that Chakraborty was missing the day when the cops from Patna visited Mumbai. The police also claimed that the actress has not been cooperating with the probe.

However, Chakraborty denied all the allegations through her advocate Satish Maneshinde and said that she has been cooperating with the probe from day one.

"The contention of Bihar Police that Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Her statement has been recorded by Mumbai police," Maneshinde said.

"My client has cooperated with police as and when called. Till today, no notice or summons has been received by her from Bihar Police and they have no jurisdiction to investigate the case," the counsel added.

The advocate further said that his client has already filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR lodged at Patna to Mumbai.

In her plea in the SC, Chakraborty argued that the cause of action i.e. the suicide took place in Mumbai and sought transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai.