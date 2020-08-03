Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani: Everything he has said so far about Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Salian and more

Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani has been making headlines, ever since he wrote an e-mail to Mumbai Police about being 'pressured' by the late actor's kin. Now, in a recent interview, Pithani has spoken about how celebrity manager Disha Salian's death affected Rajput.

Siddharth Pithani, who had been living with the 'Kai Po Che' actor at his Bandra residence for over a year, told Zoom that Sushant was very upset after his name was associated with the alleged suicide of his former manager. He revealed that Salian only worked for the actor for a brief period and Rajput only met her 'once in his life'. He said that Sushant kept crying, the day he learned of Disha’s death.

"His sister was there to take of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him," he said in the interview.

For the unversed, twenty-eight-year-old celebrity manager Salian had allegedly jumped off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise on June 8.