Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Never interfered in criminal case, Uddhav should learn from me, says Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar government on Tuesday morning recommended CBI investigation in the death of film star Sushant Singh Rajput, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced today (Tuesday).

Nitish told media persons, SSR's father Krishna Kumar Singh who had filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station here on July 25 seeking probe into his son's death this morning conveyed his consent for a CBI probe. He spoke to the director-general of police, Gupteshwar Pandey, who then conveyed Singh's message to the Chief Minister.

Home department of Bihar government sent a formal letter to the Union Home ministry recommending handing over the investigation of the case to CBI.

Chief Minister said if the case is handed over to the CBI, the scope of investigation would be wider. Bihar government through its lawyer Mukul Rohatagi will defend CBI case before the Supreme Court.

Nitish said Mumbai police was not doing its job "properly". The Maharashtra police DG even did not respond to the repeated calls made by his Bihar counterpart, it is strange, CM commented.

He regretted that the leader of the four members of Bihar police team, IPS Vinay Tiwari, was illegally detained and put into forcible quarantine in Mumbai to prevent the team from carrying out investigations into the case registered at Patna.

He alleged political interference in the working of Mumbai police in SSR death case. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting when the IPS officer from Bihar reached Mumbai and then he was detained. "I did not talk to Maharashtra CM since it was not a political issue," Nitish said.

Nitish said Uddhav should have learnt from him. "I am in the fag end of the third term as chief minister of Bihar. I never interfered in any criminal case. Neither implicated nor defended any criminal, " he claimed.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has slammed Nitish for his statement. She said, "The statement from Bihar CM as being reported by media,if true, shows it is merely politics for him¬ basis of constitutional legalities or getting Sushant justice."

"Law&Order is state subject,CBI decision can only be taken by Maha Govt. Bihar police&govt have no locus standi," she added.