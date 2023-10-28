 Aaditya Raises Concerns Over Eastern Suburbs Road Contractor Amidst Chiplun Bridge Collapse Investigation
Aaditya Raises Concerns Over Eastern Suburbs Road Contractor Amidst Chiplun Bridge Collapse Investigation

He has alleged that road construction work in Mumbai, totalling around Rs 8,500 crore, is pending, and the Khoke sarkar is appeasing contractors.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray | Twitter

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the road contractor in the Eastern suburbs is the same contractor whose bridge recently collapsed in Chiplun. "No one knows what happened with the inquiry. We are worried about Mumbai, where the same contractor has started road repair work," Aaditya said.

Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that the road contracts, which were awarded in the year 2021-22, have not yet commenced. The total value of these road contracts is Rs 2500 crore. CM Shinde had stated in the assembly that these works would be finished in the next 24-30 months, but they have not even started yet.

Khoke govt is pressuring the traffic police to refuse NOC for BMC's road work: Aaditya

"I have been informed that the Khoke government is pressuring the traffic police to refuse NOC for BMC's road work. This has been done to hide the government's failure. So, the government can tell people that work was not started because there was no traffic NOC," said Thackeray.

He alleged that road construction work in Mumbai, totalling around Rs 8,500 crore, is pending, and the Khoke sarkar is appeasing contractors.

"We will put behind bars those who are involved in the corruption related to the Rs 8,500 crore road concretisation issue. We will not allow Maharashtra and Mumbai to be looted," said Aaditya.

Thackeray has also alleged that there are 15 vacant positions for Assistant Commissioners in Mumbai.

"MPSC exams are over, and hefty bribes are being demanded for appointments in these wards. BMC is not taking action against contractors contributing to air pollution. Only guidelines have been issued," Thackeray said.

End Of An Era! After 6 Decades, Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli Premier Padmini Taxi To Go Off Roads

Mumbai News: Man Acquitted After Five Years In Prison For Lack Of Evidence In Counterfeit Currency...

Mumbai News: Man With Rare Blood Group Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery At Lilavati Hospital

'Inadequate Infrastructure Main Reason For Death Of Critical Patients' MSLI Survey

Mumbai News: Plea In HC Seeks Steps To Curb Air Pollution In City

