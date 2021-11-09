e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:10 PM IST

'Aa raha hu main': Nawab Malik tweets as Devendra Fadnavis levels allegations related to 'his land deal with D-gang members'

Malik is known for her cryptic and poetic tweets. The minister has been targeting the Narcotics Control Bureau's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and former CM Devendra Fadnavis over handling of drug cases in Mumbai.
FPJ Web Desk
'Aa raha hu main': Nawab Malik tweets as Devendra Fadnavis levels allegations related to 'his land deal with D-gang members' | File Photos

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has posted a tweet saying 'Aa raha hu main (I am coming)' as leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis levelled allegations related to 'his land deal with D-gang members' against him.

Former Maharashtra minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference today and exposed details of an alleged land deal between Nawab Malik and a D-gang member. Fadnavis also asked why Malik bought land from those who did blasts in Mumbai.

He also said that he has more details and he will submit them to the competent authority and NCP's president Sharad Pawar.

He claimed that Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel sold the on LBS road to a company named SOLIDUS. "This company belongs to Nawab Malik's family. Nawab Malik was part of SOLIDUS," he claimed.

He also asked why the duo sold the land at very cheap rate to SOLIDUS.

Watch the press conference of Nawab Malik here:

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:10 PM IST
