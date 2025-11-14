'Complete Maharashtra Pattern!': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Reacts To Bihar Election Results 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has reacted to the ongoing Bihar Elections results 2025, eyed not only by the state but the entire nation. In his recent X post, Sanjay Raut has stated, "There is no need to be shocked..." reacting to the trailing of Mahagathbandhan against NDA, drawing parallel with Maharashtra state elections in 2024.

In his recent X post, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut stated, "बिहाराच्या विधानसभा निवडणुका निकालाने धक्का बसण्याची गरज नाही निवडणूक आयोग आणि बी जे पी यांचे हातात हात घालून जे राष्ट्रीय कार्य सुरू होते ते पाहता यापेक्षा वेगळा निकाल लागणे शक्य नव्हते! एकदम महाराष्ट्र पॅटर्न! जी आघाडी सत्तेवर येणार याची खात्री होती त्याना ५० च्या आत संपवले!"

Which translates to, "There's no need to be shocked by the results of the Bihar Assembly elections Looking at the national agenda being carried out hand-in-hand by the Election Commission and BJP, a different outcome than this was simply not possible! A complete Maharashtra pattern! Those who were certain to come to power were wiped out within 50!"

He drew parallels between Bihar and Maharashtra state elections showing how the Bharatiya Janata Party-led parties won by around 86 seats more than the major regional parties such as the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and others.

Currently, JDU-BJP alliance dominates 3/4 of Bihar seats as RJD trails across regions. NDA, led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, leads with 199 seats while the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), consists of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Khangress (INC) and Left parties including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation-CPIML (Liberation), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) and Indian Inclusive Party (IIP), with Tejashwi Yadav as the chairperson; trails at 38 seats.

