94% Women Demand Free Bus Services Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Greenpeace India Report

Women Demand Free Bus Services In Maharashtra | (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

Mumbai: In a recent report by Greenpeace India titled “Fare Free Future: Women’s Perspective on the Public Bus Transport in Mumbai,” 94% of women respondents expressed their support for fare-free, accessible, and efficient public bus services. The report, released ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, calls for political parties to make free, safe, and reliable bus transport a priority in their manifestos.

Public buses are the lifeline for many in Mumbai, especially women, who rely heavily on them for their daily commute. However, the report highlights the need for substantial improvements in the bus transport system, such as better frequency of services, improved infrastructure at bus shelters, and gender-sensitive policies aimed at ensuring the safety of female passengers.

According to the report, nearly 40% of women respondents said they would strongly back any political party that promises a fare-free bus service. This strong support underlines the importance of fare-free public buses as a key welfare measure, particularly for women.

The report sheds light on the pressing need for expanding the bus fleet, with 46% of respondents using public buses on a daily basis. Many women, especially those working in informal sectors, travel in overcrowded buses to reach their workplaces. Among the major concerns highlighted, 20% of respondents cited sexual harassment as a significant issue on public buses.

Aakiz Farooq, a campaigner at Greenpeace India, emphasized the far-reaching benefits of a fare-free public bus system for women. "This policy could significantly enhance women's access to employment, increase their savings, and improve their right to mobility. In states where this scheme has been implemented such as Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka it has led to increased ridership, better employment opportunities for women, and a rise in income".

The report highlights how women from lower-income groups, who often earn less than ₹10,000 a month, find public buses to be the most affordable mode of transportation. Yet, for one in five women, even the current bus fares are considered expensive, limiting their mobility and reducing their access to economic opportunities.

"Mumbai has a large number of working women, particularly in informal sectors such as domestic work and street vending. A fare-free bus service would alleviate the financial burden on these women, allowing them to travel longer distances for work and better access employment," said Poonam Kanojiya, Maharashtra Coordinator for the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM).

Beyond the issue of fares, the Greenpeace India report stresses the need to make public buses safer and more accommodating for women. Over 92% of respondents reported overcrowding as a major issue, while 48% cited safety concerns. Additionally, 20% mentioned facing discrimination and harassment on buses.

The lack of clean and accessible public toilets at bus stops was also a significant concern for 57% of respondents, particularly affecting women during long commutes and peak hours. Many women avoid using buses altogether, opting for more expensive modes of transport like taxis and auto-rickshaws, due to these persistent issues.

To address these challenges, the report suggests several policy measures to ensure public buses are fare-free, safe, and inclusive. Recommendations include increasing the frequency of women-only buses, especially during peak hours, and expanding the overall bus fleet. The report also calls for bus depots equipped with shelters, restrooms, and enhanced security systems.

Further suggestions include the creation of exclusive bus lanes and the establishment of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority to coordinate various transport services across the city.