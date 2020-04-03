9 Baje 9 Minute: Maha ministers Nawab Malik, Balasaheb Thorat lash out at PM Modi's 'unique exercise'

Ministers in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Nawab Malik and Balasaheb Thorat, have on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a "unique exercise" for the citizens of India to do on Sunday, April 5.

PM Modi urged the people to turn their lights off and light candles, diyas or turn on their mobile torches on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show that Indians are together in the fight against coronavirus.

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Prime Minister's speech a 9 am was disappointing for the Indians. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I thought that it was a matter of burning the stove, but the PM preached to burn the lamp."