9 Baje 9 Minute: 'You can't make a fool out of India every time you want,' Jitendra Awhad slams PM Modi

NCP leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a unique exercise for the citizens of the country to do on Sunday, April 5.

PM Modi appealed the fellow Indians to turn their lights off and light candles, diyas or turn on their mobile torches on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus.

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said.

Slamming PM's appeal, Jitendra Awhad said that Modi cannot make a fool out of India every time he wants. The Housing Minister added that he won't switch off his lights. "I don't mind disobeying you and following my instincts and helping the poor," he said.

Awhad further said that he expected the PM to talk on the issues of food grains, policy on migrant labourers, policy on SC/STs who have been deprived of foodgrains, about the 50 per cent of the population who doesn't have a penny in their pockets and food in their house, about medicines, vaccination, sanitisation, masks, santisers.

"Talk about providing money to the states, talk about making people comfortable in the current situation of the crisis, instead of that Modi says put your lights off and turn on your mobile torches," he added.

"In the times of crisis Modi has come up with an idea from the stone-age," he further said.

