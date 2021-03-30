8 test positive at mandatory Covid testing at sessions court entry

Eight persons tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday among litigants and witnesses who were put through a mandatory testing drive being conducted by the civic body at the entry gate of the sessions court. On Friday the number of those who tested positive was four.

A total of around 500 persons were put through the rapid test on Tuesday. Advocates have a separate entry gate and are not being tested. Following a surge in Coronavirus cases in the city, the principal judge of the court had passed an office order on 25 March imposing restrictions on entry and court functioning based on a directive of the Bombay HC by a letter the previous day. The testing began pursuant to the office order.

As per the office order that was effective from the same day until April 9, the court is also working in two shifts. To avoid unnecessary crowding, the principal judge had also ordered that only those advocates, witnesses and accused persons whose matter is listed in the day’s board and whose presence is required will be allowed entry into the court premises. It has also directed that no adverse orders be passed against advocates, witnesses, and accused persons who remain absent.

The order had stated further that no one should enter the court rooms unless their matter is called out and leave as soon as their hearing is over.

The numbers of cases listed should also be moderate in number, the order prescribed, and further that this be decided by the concerned judge.