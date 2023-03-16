700 public toilets to be repaired in Thane city | Representative pic/ Unsplash

Thane: Apart from carrying out the work of road repair, the miserable condition of public toilets in The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), is also going to change as the civic body has undertaken the repairing work of 700 toilets. Over Rs73 crore will be spent for the project.

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar said, “There are 900 public toilets in TMC jurisdiction and about 13 thousand seats. The public toilets condition has become pathetic from last few years. They were lacking water, electricity and other facilities. We will be demolishing the older toilets and will repair 700 new toilets. Accordingly, the tender process for these works has been finalized and the work will start by the end of next month.”

The civic body will receive 25 crore from the government, 13 crore from the backward class, 9.05 crore from the Annabhau Sathe Yojana, and 25 crore from the urban development department.

Out of the 700 toilets, some of the toilets will require a minor repair and some will be repaired majorly. Other work including installation of doors, windows, water tank, installation of steep corners, electricity facility etc will also be done.

Bangar added, “The concept of a container toilet has been brought forward and the first container toilet has been set up at Wagle Estate road number 22. Two urinal toilets and three to five seats will be available at the said container toilet and it will have foreign and domestic seats. According to this, 75 toilets of this type are going to be set up in other important places of the city including highways and other important roads. The cost of one toilet is expected to be around Rs25 lakh.”