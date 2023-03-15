Tankers banned at night in parts of Thane to check release of chemicals into water | Pixabay

To reduce instances of hazardous waste being released into water bodies, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have restricted tanker movement in certain areas.

According to a release by Deputy Commissioner of Police (SB) Dr Srikant Paropkari, such vehicles have been banned from the streets between 6 p.m. and 6 am until May 13, 2023, within the limits of Dombivali, Ambernath, Additional Ambernath, and Badlapur industrial areas.

Hazardous chemicals being released into rivers and creeks

It has been observed that hazardous chemicals are being released into rivers and creeks at night, said the release.

The illegal act affects the health of citizens and pollutes the environment, it said.