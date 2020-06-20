70-yr-old woman rescued from Kandivali highrise fire

Four policemen attached to Samta Nagar police station rescued a 70-year-old woman, who was trapped inside her house after a fire broke out on Friday evening. Naseema Ansari, 70, a resident of Lokhandwala Complex in Kandivali (E), was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where she is recuperating and is out of danger.

Around 5.30 pm on Friday, police were patrolling when they received a fire call at Lokhandwala Complex in Kandivali (E) and rushed to the spot. When they reached, they saw smoke emanating from the seventh floor of Sierra Towers and residents were screaming for help while panicking. The police team immediately swung into action and rushed to the seventh floor with fire extinguishing equipments.

Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station said, policemen reached the spot before the fire officials and broke the door open. They rescued the elderly woman, who was alone in the house at the time of incident and extinguished the fire. While the woman was sent to a hospital for check up, many of her belongings were charred. The fire brigade arrived shortly and took over the cooling operations.