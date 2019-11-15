7 kids go missing from Kurar, rescued

Mumbai: In two separate incidents on Children’s Day, seven children from Malad (E) were rescued after they were reported missing by their parents early on November 14. While Kurar police rescued three children from Damu Nagar, three were traced and rescued from Mumbra.

Police said that in the first incident, four children from St George School in Malad (E) went missing after they failed to return from school on Wednesday evening.

The kids, aged between eight to ten years, who had received their semester examinations result, found out that they had not fared well.

In a bid to avert their parents scolding, the children decided to not go home and spend a few days away.

Worried by the children’s disappearance, their parents approached Kurar police early on Thursday and registered a kidnapping complaint.

Police formed five teams to trace the kids and alerted all police stations in and around the city. Subsequently, police also scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the neighbourhood from they had gone missing.

In the wee hours of Thursday, police received a tip-off that these kids were seen in Mumbra and they were rescued in time, said Dhanesh Satardekar, investigating officer from Kurar police station.