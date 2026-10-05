68-Year-Old Navi Mumbai Woman Survives Rare Medical Ordeal Involving Stroke, Repeated Cardiac Emergencies And 15+ Electric Shocks | AI

Navi Mumbai: A 68-year-old woman survived a rare sequence of life-threatening cardiac and neurological emergencies, including a stroke and repeated episodes of a fatal heart rhythm disturbance requiring more than 15 electric shocks, during a single hospital stay at a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

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The woman, Padma Jadhav, who has a history of hypertension, chronic atrial fibrillation and chronic kidney disease, was recently admitted to Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, with breathlessness, persistent cough and palpitations. Doctors found that she had atrial fibrillation with a fast ventricular rate, severely reduced heart-pumping capacity with an ejection fraction of 20-25 per cent, and fluid accumulation in the lungs. She was admitted to the ICU for intensive monitoring and treatment.

During her hospitalisation, Jadhav developed neurological symptoms. Brain imaging revealed a right middle cerebral artery infarct caused by a blood clot that had travelled from the heart to the brain. She underwent emergency mechanical thrombectomy performed by Dr Samir Kale, Consultant Interventional Neurosurgery, to restore blood flow to the brain.

However, her condition took another critical turn when she developed a sudden, life-threatening cardiac rhythm disturbance, causing her heart to stop pumping blood effectively. The medical team performed prolonged cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and administered more than 15 electrical shocks to restore her heart rhythm.

She suffered another episode while being shifted for an emergency procedure, requiring further defibrillation shocks near the entrance of the catheterisation laboratory. After stabilising her condition, doctors implanted an Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (AICD), a device that continuously monitors the heart rhythm and delivers an electric shock when it detects a potentially fatal abnormal rhythm.

The AICD implantation was performed by Dr Prashant Pawar, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi. The patient was managed by a multidisciplinary team involving cardiac and neurological specialists.

“This was a challenging case as the patient experienced multiple critical complications involving both the heart and the brain during a single hospital stay. Managing severe heart dysfunction, a stroke caused by a blood clot and a sudden life-threatening rhythm abnormality required quick decision-making and close coordination between multiple specialties,” Dr Pawar said.

“Without timely intervention at each stage, the patient could have succumbed to her condition or been left with debilitating, long-term disability. The combination of mechanical thrombectomy for stroke management and AICD implantation for preventing future heart rhythm disruptions highlights how advances in medical technology can help manage complex and high-risk cases when patients receive timely care,” he added.

Following the procedures, Jadhav showed gradual improvement and was shifted from the ICU to the ward. She continued cardiac medication, anticoagulation therapy and physiotherapy, and gradually regained mobility with support.

After spending more than a month in the hospital, Jadhav was discharged in stable condition. She was advised regular cardiology follow-up along with monitoring of kidney function and electrolyte levels.