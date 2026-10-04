21-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Kurla; Business Partner Booked For Abetment Over Alleged Harassment | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Kurla after facing persistent harassment and verbal humiliation from his business partner over minor issues. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have booked the business partner for abetment to suicide and launched a detailed investigation.

Partner Booked Under BNS

The deceased has been identified as Laxman alias Lucky Madhav Arsule, 21. Following a complaint filed by his mother, Radhika Madhav Arsule, 35, a resident of Sandesh Nagar, Bail Bazar, Kurla (West), police registered a case against Manish Mohan Pardeshi, 55, under Section 108 (Abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, Laxman’s father, Madhav, had worked in the fiber optics business for Pardeshi a decade ago. Four months ago, Pardeshi proposed a partnership in the fiber optics cable business, which Madhav accepted and handed over the execution responsibilities to Laxman.

Equipment Stored In Panvel

In June 2026, Pardeshi procured equipment including cables and Optical Line Terminals (OLT) and stored them at a rented premises near JNPT Road, Panvel, after securing a cable-laying contract in the area.

However, Laxman frequently confided in his mother that Pardeshi constantly taunted and harassed him over trivial matters alleging that he stayed on the phone too long, missed calls, or smoked cigarettes.

Family Tried To Intervene

Though Laxman expressed a desire to exit the partnership, his mother attempted to intervene by speaking directly to Pardeshi, but the harassment continued unabated. Tensions further escalated when Pardeshi insisted the father-son duo work as employees rather than equal partners in a Kurla-based venture, an offer they turned down.

The breaking point reportedly occurred after a water leakage incident at Pardeshi's rented flat, for which Pardeshi blamed Laxman and confronted his family at their home. On the afternoon of October 3, Laxman phoned his mother in distress, expressing guilt over the trouble caused to his family, stating he wanted to exit the business, sell the equipment to clear debts, and seek alternate employment.

Later that afternoon, when his father returned home at around 2:09 pm, the door was locked from the inside, and repeated phone calls to Laxman went unanswered. With the assistance of neighbors, the family forced open the door and found Laxman hanging from an iron angle.

Police dispatched a team to the scene and rushed Laxman to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have recorded statement from the deceased's mother and are conducting further inquiries.

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