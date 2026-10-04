Mumbai Weather: Temperature Soars To 37.6°C, 5°C Above Normal As AQI Worsens After Monsoon Withdrawal | AI

Mumbai: As monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai, the temperature has started rising. On Sunday, the Santacruz observatory recorded at 37.6°C, a 5°C above normal maximum number. While Colaba observatory recorded 36.5°C, a 4.6°C above normal.

"The temperature will remain more or less in the same range for next couple of days. It will fall slightly after October 7," said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai Director Bikram Singh.

Meanwhile as the weather changes, air quality indes (AQI) has started plummeting yet again. As the all construction activities begin post-monsoon and due to weather condition of anti-cyclonic and slow winds, the dust particles do not settle down, resulting poor air quality, IMD Mumbai Scientist Sushma Nair said.

On Sunday, as per CBCP data, the areas with poorest AQI included - Bandra Kurla complex (138), Navy Nagar-Colaba (129), Ghatkopar (124), Worli (117) and Mazgaon (116).

Considering the deteriorating AQI, the BMC has started deep cleaning drives like road washing, which will provide temporary relief from dust pollution and heat. It has also drawn up a comprehensive ‘Air Pollution Control and Enforcement Action Plan-2026’ to tackle pollution from major sources and step up enforcement against violations across the city.

In case the AQI at a monitoring station remains above 300 for three consecutive days, the plan provides for suspension of polluting activities, like construction sites, within a 2-km radius of the station.

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