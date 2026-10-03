Bhiwandi Medical Negligence Case: Family Demands Doctor’s Arrest, Cancellation Of Nobel Hospital Licence After 33-Year-Old’s Death |

Bhiwandi: A 33-year-old man died during treatment at a private hospital in Bhiwandi in April, with his family alleging medical negligence. The relatives have now demanded the immediate arrest of the doctor concerned and cancellation of the hospital’s licence. Police have registered a case against Dr Afaque Khan after a medical inquiry report reportedly linked alleged procedural lapses during treatment to the patient’s death.

Protest Warning Issued

The demand for action was raised at a press conference on Friday, where the deceased’s wife, Amrapali Waghmare, his mother and other family members were present. Bahujan Vidyarthi Sanghatana president Anil Wani alleged that despite the registration of a case, action against the doctor had been delayed. He warned that a protest would be held outside Narpoli Police Station if the authorities failed to act.

According to information available in the case, Nitin Waghmare, 33, a resident of Charni Pada in the Rahnal Gram Panchayat area had complained of chest pain on April 18. After initially consulting a local doctor, he was taken to Nobel Hospital at Oswalwadi near Anjurphata for further treatment.

Angioplasty Advised After Tests

According to the family, Dr Afaque Khan conducted several cardiac investigations before performing an angiography. The doctor allegedly informed the family that Nitin had a minor blockage in his heart and subsequently admitted him for angioplasty.

The family has alleged that during the course of treatment, Dr Khan was not continuously present at the hospital and that treatment was carried out on the basis of instructions allegedly given over the phone to junior doctors. On the afternoon of April 19, Nitin’s condition reportedly deteriorated suddenly. He died later that evening.

Family Approaches Police

Following the death, the family approached the police, alleging that negligence on the part of the doctor and hospital management had contributed to the patient’s death.

Narpoli Police initially registered an accidental death report and conducted a post-mortem examination. The viscera was subsequently sent to a government laboratory for examination. Police said the medical inquiry report received during the investigation indicated an alleged improper procedure and negligence in treatment and linked these findings to Nitin’s death.

Doctor Booked On October 1

Based on the medical findings, a case was registered against Dr Afak Khan on October 1 on the complaint of Police Sub-Inspector Rahul Patil. The registration of the case has now intensified the family’s demand for immediate arrest and further action against those allegedly responsible.

Speaking at the press conference, Anil Wani demanded that action be taken not only against the doctor but also against other persons found responsible in connection with the treatment. He also demanded cancellation of Nobel Hospital’s licence.

Wani said that if the authorities failed to take action, a multi-party protest would be organised outside Narpoli Police Station. The family has sought a thorough investigation and action in accordance with the findings of the medical inquiry.

I lost my husband because of the negligence of the hospital doctor. My two children have also been left without support. I appeal to the police and administration to take action against the doctor and hospital and ensure justice for my family said Amrapali Waghmare, wife of the deceased.

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