Assam Govt Dismisses Guwahati Medical College Professor For Accepting ₹8,000 Bribe For Post-Mortem Report | Representative Image

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has dismissed Dr. Manoj Kumar Baishya, Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, from service for accepting illegal gratification.

According to the order No. MER. 124367/468 issued by the Medical Education & Research Department, dated October 1, 2026:

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Dr. Baishya, while serving at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, was caught red-handed on October 22, 2019 at 2:30 PM within the college premises while accepting Rs 8,000 from Shri Haren Kumar for issuing a standard post-mortem report. He was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam in ACB P.S. Case No. 13/2019 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

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Following the arrest, he was transferred to Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh and placed under suspension on November 26, 2019. Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him on January 20, 2020 on charges of breach of trust, acceptance of illegal gratification and gross misconduct.

An Inquiry Officer was appointed and submitted her report on March 17, 2025, holding the charge of accepting illegal gratification as established.

In his representation dated July 28, 2025, Dr. Baishya contended that the post-mortem report was already submitted on October 12, 2019, there were contradictions in the complainant's statements regarding the bribe amount, and that the trap was a malafide setup.

The Disciplinary Authority, after examining the inquiry report, investigation findings and trap records, observed that the recovery of the tainted Rs 8,000 from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses corroborated the trap proceedings. The charge was held proved on the preponderance of probabilities.

The authority noted that corruption in medico-legal functions, particularly exploiting families of deceased persons, strikes at the root of public confidence.

Considering the gravity, the government decided to impose the maximum penalty of "dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment" under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964. The Assam Public Service Commission conveyed its agreement to the proposal vide opinion dated September 16, 2025.

The period of suspension shall be treated as duty for pensionary purposes only, and pay and allowances shall be restricted to the subsistence allowance already drawn.

The order was issued by order of the Governor of Assam by Shri Pranab Kumar Sarmah, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Medical Education & Research Department.