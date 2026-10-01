Assam Hit-And-Run: Scorpio Hits Minor, Flees On Damaged Tyre Emitting Sparks Before Dramatic Police Chase - VIDEO | X

A dramatic chase unfolded in Assam’s Nagaon district after a Scorpio allegedly hit a minor on National Highway 36 and sped away from the scene despite sustaining damage to one of its tyres. The vehicle was eventually intercepted by police at Nonoi following a pursuit involving locals and law enforcement.

The incident reportedly occurred near Dhowa-Haldhiati when the Scorpio was travelling from the Karbi Anglong side towards Kathiatoli. After allegedly striking the child, the driver continued towards Nonoi instead of stopping at the spot.

Scorpio continues escape despite damaged tyre

The vehicle reportedly suffered severe tyre damage following the collision but did not stop. It continued moving for several kilometres, with reports suggesting that it was travelling on the metal rim after the tyre was damaged.

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Videos and accounts from the scene reportedly showed sparks flying from underneath the vehicle as it continued along the highway.

Police, along with local residents, began pursuing the Scorpio as it attempted to escape. During the chase, the vehicle allegedly struck several other vehicles, adding to the chaos on the highway.

Police intercept vehicle at Nonoi

The chase eventually came to an end at Nonoi, where police managed to stop the Scorpio. The vehicle was identified by its registration number, AS02AA0150.

Following the interception, an agitated crowd reportedly surrounded and damaged the Scorpio.

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Meanwhile, the minor injured in the initial collision was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Further details about the child's condition were not immediately available.

Police probe hit-and-run

Police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged hit-and-run, including the collision involving the minor, the subsequent escape and the reported crashes involving other vehicles.

Authorities are also looking into the circumstances that led to the crowd damaging the vehicle after it was intercepted. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.