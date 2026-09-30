 Assam Rifles Ambush: NSCN (K-YA), RPF Claim Attack On Patrol That Killed 1 Jawan, Injured 4 In Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang
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HomeIndiaAssam Rifles Ambush: NSCN (K-YA), RPF Claim Attack On Patrol That Killed 1 Jawan, Injured 4 In Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang

Assam Rifles Ambush: NSCN (K-YA), RPF Claim Attack On Patrol That Killed 1 Jawan, Injured 4 In Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang

NSCN (K-YA) and RPF have claimed responsibility for an ambush on an Assam Rifles patrol near Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. One jawan was killed and four injured in the attack along the India-Myanmar border, prompting intensified security operations.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Assam Rifles Ambush: NSCN (K-YA), RPF Claim Attack On Patrol That Killed 1 Jawan, Injured 4 In Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang
Assam Rifles Ambush: NSCN (K-YA), RPF Claim Attack On Patrol That Killed 1 Jawan, Injured 4 In Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang | X / @DynastyDoungel

Itanagar: Insurgent outfits NSCN (K-YA) and the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) have claimed responsibility for the ambush on an Assam Rifles patrol team in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, which left one jawan dead and four others injured.

The incident took place around 6.30 am on Tuesday along the India-Myanmar border, when the team was patrolling an area where fencing work is underway, officials said.

In a joint statement, the outfits said they executed the operation against personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles stationed near Nampong.

The deceased has been identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki (42). The injured personnel were undergoing treatment in hospital.

Security forces have intensified operations in the area following the incident, Changlang SP Kirli Padu had said on Tuesday.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district has remained sensitive because of the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary, the officials added. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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