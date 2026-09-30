Assam Rifles Ambush: NSCN (K-YA), RPF Claim Attack On Patrol That Killed 1 Jawan, Injured 4 In Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang | X / @DynastyDoungel

Itanagar: Insurgent outfits NSCN (K-YA) and the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) have claimed responsibility for the ambush on an Assam Rifles patrol team in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, which left one jawan dead and four others injured.

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The incident took place around 6.30 am on Tuesday along the India-Myanmar border, when the team was patrolling an area where fencing work is underway, officials said.

In a joint statement, the outfits said they executed the operation against personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles stationed near Nampong.

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The deceased has been identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki (42). The injured personnel were undergoing treatment in hospital.

Security forces have intensified operations in the area following the incident, Changlang SP Kirli Padu had said on Tuesday.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district has remained sensitive because of the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary, the officials added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)