6 shops gutted after fire breaks out in Thane's shopping centre, none hurt

Thane: A major fire broke into the shopping centre, gutting total 6 shops, located at the Hiranandani Estate area of Thane. However, no casualty or injuries was reported. The cooling operation is in progress.

"The incident was reported at around 8 am, on Friday, in the Arcadia shopping centre, consisting of multiple shops with maximum food outlets. Among the total shops which caught into the fire, it also consists one sweets shop, two Hardware stores, wine shop, and medical store," said fire official, from Thane's fire brigade team.

The dousing process is being carried with 3 fire engines and 3 water tankers along with rescue vehicles at the site, informed fire official.