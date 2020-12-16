6 injured in tyre burst mishap in Navi Mumbai

At least six passengers were injured when their bus suffered a tyre burst and veered off the road at Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 6.30 am on the Sion- Panvel highway when the private bus was going towards Mumbai from Jalna, he said.

When the bus reached Kharghar, one of its tyres burst.

As a result, the bus driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle went off the road, the official from Kharghar police station said.

At least six passengers received injuries and they were rushed to a hospital. All of them were reported to be out of danger, he said.