6 Arrested As Mumbai Cyber Police Bust ₹43 Crore Fake APK-Based Cyber Fraud Network Linked To 3,200 Cases | Video | X / IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested six members of an interstate syndicate allegedly linked to 3,206 cybercrime cases and online fraud worth nearly ₹43 crore, officials said.

The gang allegedly sent malicious Android Package Kit (APK) files disguised as applications of banks, Mahanagar Gas (MGL) and other institutions to gain control of victims’ mobile phones and access banking information.

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The investigation began after a Mumbai resident received a message purportedly from MGL, warning that his gas connection would be disconnected. He was directed to download an APK file and pay ₹10 to update his bill.

After downloading the file, the victim’s phone was compromised and ₹2.35 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account. The Cyber Police Station, West Region, registered a case and launched an investigation under Senior Police Inspector Suvarna Shinde. Police analysed mobile numbers, bank accounts and other digital evidence before tracing the accused to New Delhi, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The arrested men were identified as Arif Astun Ansari, Sheikh Belal Naushad, Mehboob Naushad Alam, Sajid Mansoor Ali, Mohan Kushal Mahto and Sunil Kumar Dashrath Soren.

Records on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal showed that the accused were linked to 3,206 complaints across India, including 517 in Maharashtra and 93 in Mumbai.

Investigators seized 11 mobile phones and a laptop. A forensic examination found 111 fake APK files impersonating organisations, including the Regional Transport Office and MGL.

Technical analysis indicated that 8,609 people had downloaded the malicious applications. Police said the files enabled the accused to control devices and intercept onetime passwords and banking messages needed to conduct unauthorised transactions.

The gang allegedly received nearly 1.24 crore SMS messages from compromised devices through servers hosted on Google Firebase and Hostinger. The messages included OTPs and other sensitive banking information.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Bajrang Bansode said more members of the syndicate could be involved and efforts were underway to trace them.

Police also warned that fraudsters were increasingly using ZIP files to spread malware as public awareness about APK files grows. Citizens have been advised not to download APK or ZIP files from unknown sources and to report cyber fraud immediately on helpline 1930.