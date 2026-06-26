JeevOne Launches India’s First EV Bike Ambulance For Small Animals In Mumbai; Model To Be Replicated Across Maharashtra & India |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars will soon see India’s first EV bike ambulance running on the city roads, saving the lives of small animals by taking them to veterinary hospitals while beating the city’s heavy traffic congestion.

The ambulance, called JeevOne Lifeline, was launched by animal welfare organisation JeevOne and Yuva Sena Animal Welfare Force on Wednesday. It aims to solve the critical and overlooked challenges in animal welfare of timely and affordable transportation for injured, sick, abandoned and distressed animals.

According to the NGO’s founder and animal welfare entrepreneur Sanket Bhatt, animal rescue efforts across the country continue to grow but the lack of accessible emergency transport remains a major hurdle for feeders, rescuers, NGOs, and welfare volunteers. After six months of conceptualisation, JeevOne Lifeline was designed as a practical solution to bridge this gap and ensure help reaches animals faster when every minute matters.

The first ambulance was formally launched in Thane by Yuva Sena president Purvesh Sarnaik. During its pilot phase, about 10 EV bike ambulances will be deployed across different parts of Mumbai city to understand operational challenges, refine response systems, and build a scalable model that can be replicated across Maharashtra and beyond.

Designed specifically for urban animal rescue operations, JeevOne Lifeline aims to provide faster emergency response for animals in distress, affordable transportation support for rescuers and feeders, improved access to veterinary care, technology-enabled service management and tracking as well as greater support for NGOs, welfare groups and volunteers.

Bhatt, who is also the Maharashtra head of Yuva Sena Animal Welfare Force, said, "When I accepted this responsibility, I promised myself that I wouldn't just talk about problems. I would try to build solutions. Transportation is one of the biggest challenges in emergency animal care and JeevOne Lifeline is our attempt to ensure that help reaches faster when an animal's life is on the line."

The long-term objective is to establish a wide network of animal ambulances by inviting corporates, CSR partners, philanthropists, NGOs, and private donors to join the movement by sponsoring ambulances and supporting expansion efforts.

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