55,469 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, second-highest single-day surge since pandemic outbreak

With 55,469 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Tuesday (April 6) recorded its second-highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's highest single-day spike is 57,074, which was reported on Sunday (April 4).

Besides, 297 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 56,330. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%.

34,256 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 25,83,331. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.98%.

Currently, 24,55,498 people are in home quarantine and 22,797 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 4,72,283.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 18,579 new cases on Tuesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 9202 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12331 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 847 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2827, Latur circle 3434, Akola circle 2295, and Nagpur circle recorded 5939 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that it has sent 50 high-level multidisciplinary public health teams in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh & Punjab. "They will be going to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh, & 9 districts of Punjab," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.