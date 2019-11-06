5,000 people at work for Sewri-Nhava Sheva sea project: MMRDA

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has employed as many as 5,000 people for the construction of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), also called as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Sea Link. The project is slated to be completed by September 2022.

The 22-kilometre (km) long sea bridge will connect Sewri in southern part of Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, which will save a lot of travel time. Currently, to reach Navi Mumbai from Mumbai, it takes around two-and-a-half hours.

With the MTHL project once opened for vehicular traffic, commuters will be able to cut the travel time by one-and-a-half hour and they can commute through the two cities in merely an hour.

Of the 5,000 people deployed for the project, 4,300 are skilled and unskilled labour, while 700 are technical engineers. The manpower is deployed to ensure that the authority meets the deadline.

MMRDA has already completed 14 per cent of the project work and is on track to meet the deadline, considering the development body has divided the work in three packages.

As on October 31, MMRDA has completed 15 per cent of the work in the first package of 10.4-km bridge.

Similarly in the second package, 12 per work completed, which includes the construction of a 7.8-KM bridge, while in the third package, 11 per cent work has been finished which involves building a 3.8-KM viaduct.

MMRDA will execute the construction of the sea bridge at a cost of Rs 17,843 crore and has nearly completed the geo-technical investigation and casting yard work.