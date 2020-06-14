Coronavirus in Mumbai: 500 samaritans donate blood despite lockdown

In the past two and a half months, over 500 voluntary blood donors from across Mumbai travelled to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital to save the lives of patients in dire need of blood transfusion. The heart-warming act of these Samaritans came at a time when blood banks across Mumbai were suffering an acute shortage of blood and blood components.

Dr Rinku Bhatia, Head of Blood Transfusion Department, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said, the blood which was collected from these Samaritans has helped hundreds of patients needing blood transfusions due to thalassemia, cancer, dialysis and life saving surgeries of emergency trauma patients.

“It was appreciable to see how regular blood donors continued their life saving mission of donating blood and blood products amidst the pandemic. We created a special pass for all our voluntary donors to be able to travel during lockdown. I like to thank the kind-hearted Mumbai Police for allowing smooth travel of our donors,” said Dr Bhatia.