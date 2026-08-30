'4th Mumbai' In Palghar, But Villagers Still Risk Their Lives Crossing Railway Tracks | File Pic (Representational image)

Palghar: At a time when Palghar is being projected as the state’s next major urban growth centre and even dubbed the ‘Fourth Mumbai,’ residents of Vadhiv village with a population of more than 4,000 are still forced to cross railway tracks simply to step out of their homes.

For years, residents of this village, located between Vaitarna and Saphale railway stations, have been demanding a safe and permanent road connecting the village to the main road.

In the absence of one, schoolchildren, patients and daily commuters are compelled to use the railway tracks, putting their lives at risk every day.



The lack of road connectivity has turned what should be a routine journey into a dangerous one, particularly for schoolchildren. Students travelling to Saraswati Vidyalaya in Phanaspada have to cross the railway tracks on a daily basis, often keeping a watch for approaching trains.





“We have to cross the railway tracks every day to go to school. We are very scared whenever a train approaches and our lives are at risk. We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hear our demand and ensure that a road is constructed at the earliest,” said student Sohil Chaudhary.



According to villagers, as many as 22 people have lost their lives after being hit by trains while crossing the tracks. Residents also claim that another 20 people have died after they could not receive timely medical treatment, allegedly due to the lack of proper road access to the village.



The absence of road connectivity becomes particularly critical during medical emergencies.



A few months ago, 28-year-old Vishal Patil suffered a heart attack. With no proper road to transport him out of the village, residents had to carry him in a makeshift sling across the railway tracks to reach medical care. The journey reportedly took nearly half an hour.





Residents also point out that ambulances face difficulties in reaching the village, further increasing the risk to patients during emergencies.



“The problem is not just about convenience. It is about saving lives. When a medical emergency occurs, villagers have no option but to carry patients across the railway tracks,” said local resident Ankit Mali.



The issue has also been raised by elected representatives. Boisar Assembly constituency Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Tare said he had written to the authorities three times regarding the demand and had also raised the matter during the Assembly session.



“I have written to the authorities three times regarding this issue. I had also raised it during the Assembly session earlier. I will once again take up the matter with the concerned authorities and continue to pursue it so that the problem faced by the residents is resolved at the earliest,” Tare said.

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However, residents question why the dangerous situation continues despite repeated correspondence and assurances.



Social activist Hareshwar Patil said the villagers have been waiting for a permanent solution for years and that merely raising the issue on government platforms was not enough.



While major development plans and ambitious visions for Palghar are being announced, residents of Vadhiv continue to struggle for something as basic as safe road connectivity. After years of representations and follow-ups by public representatives, villagers are now seeking not another assurance, but a concrete deadline and an actual road on the ground.

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