Kalyan Police Bust Interstate ATM Tampering Gang, Nab Three Fleeing Suspects From Train |

KALYAN: The Kolsewadi Police have arrested four alleged members of an interstate gang accused of tampering with ATM machines to illegally withdraw cash. In a swift operation triggered by a tip-off, police apprehended one suspect near the crime scene and later tracked down three of his fleeing associates after a search operation stretching from Bhiwandi to Kasara. The trio was eventually nabbed from a moving express train, police said.

According to the Kolsewadi Police Police Sub-Inspector J.D. Sapte and his team were on patrol on August 29 when they received information from a reliable informer about a group of suspicious persons allegedly attempting to tamper with an ATM machine and illegally withdraw money.

The police team immediately rushed to the location and detained one suspect. During questioning he allegedly revealed the involvement of three other associates who had fled from the spot.

Acting on the information the police launched a search for the remaining suspects in the Kongaon area of Bhiwandi. However by the time the team reached the location the three accused had already left the area.

Police then widened their search and launched an operation along the railway route from Bhiwandi to Kasara. Based on the available leads and technical inputs the police team traced the fleeing suspects and apprehended all three from a moving express train, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh kumar Ram Lal prasad Yadav (31), Hari ram Kumar Umesh Singh (25), Rohit kumar Vinod Singh (26), and Sudip kumar Surendra Vishwakarma alias Surdeep (26).

All four accused are originally from Bihar and were presently residing in the Kongaon area of Bhiwandi police said.

The four accused have been brought to the Kolsewadi Police Station where further legal procedures are underway. Police are now investigating the gang’s possible involvement in similar ATM-related offences and are attempting to determine how many ATM machines may have been targeted and the amount of money allegedly withdrawn through the operation.

The arrests have provided the police with a significant lead in the investigation into the suspected interstate ATM tampering racket. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/